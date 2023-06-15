Meet SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara: Here's His Qualification And Salary

Dinesh Kumar Khara, the chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), earned Rs 37 lakh during the fiscal year 2022-2023, an increase of almost 7.5% from the previous year, according to the bank’s annual report. Khara began working for SBI in 1984 as an intern until becoming the bank’s chairman in 2020.

Earlier, he was the bank’s MD and was in charge of SBI subsidiaries and global banking. The 59-year-old banker did his post-graduation in Business Administration at the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University.

In the fiscal year 2023, SBI’s managing director CS Setty received a salary that was about equivalent to that of Khara and consisted of Rs 26.3 lakh in base pay and Rs 9.7 lakh in dearness allowance. Former MD Ashwani Bhatia, who held the position until May 31, 2022, received a salary of Rs 5.7 lakh per month. Later, Bhatia became a full-time employee of India’s Securities and Exchange Board, which regulates the financial markets.

Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director (MD & CEO) of Axis Bank, earned a total of Rs 7.62 crore as salary during the previous fiscal year, according to the bank’s FY22 annual report, making him the highest-paid private bank head in India. According to the Axis Bank annual report, Amitabh was also separately granted a total of 4,12,938 Axis Bank stocks during FY22, based on permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).