Meet Sushil Singh: From Security Guard's Son To Millionaire Technopreneur

From a college dropout to a millionaire technopreneur, Sushil Singh’s inspiring journey exemplifies the power of dedication and resilience in turning dreams into reality. Hailing from Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, Singh is the driving force behind three thriving ventures and a non-profit organization.

Speaking to The Better India, Singh said that at the age of three, his family relocated from Jaunpur to Mumbai in search of work opportunities. With his father working as a security guard in a bank and his mother managing affairs at home, the family settled in a chawl in the city’s Dombivali locality.

After completing high school in a Hindi-medium school established by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation for low-income families, Singh pursued a Bachelor’s degree in computer science at Allahabad University. Despite his passion for the subject, he grew disillusioned with the teachings of his professors and made the bold decision to drop out in 2003 after failing in mathematics.

Sushil Singh’s journey took a significant turn when he secured his first job as a customer service representative with a telecom giant. It was during this time that he met Sarita Rawat Singh, who would become his wife and a crucial partner in his entrepreneurial endeavours. In 2013, they established SSR Techvision, a customer services BPO, in Noida, in collaboration with a US-based company. Within a short span of two and a half years, the company flourished to the extent that they acquired the entire building they had initially rented.