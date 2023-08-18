Trends :SensexStocks to WatchGold Prices IndiaFDIncome Tax
Meet The Bihar Man Who Earns Over Rs 10 Lakh Annually Selling 'Matka' Curd

Chandrabhushan Kumar, hailing from Khagaria, Bihar, started the business of 'matka' curd in 2018.

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 11:29 IST

Delhi, India

The 'matka' curd is also sold in Delhi and Siliguri.

Most of us love curd. It’s delectable, healthy and wholesome food. However, have you tried the frozen curd stored in an earthen pot? Its taste is amazing and it is way more delicious than the curds available in the market. Notably, a gentleman named Chandrabhushan Kumar, hailing from Khagaria, Bihar, is currently making waves with his ‘matka’ curd, boasting a business turnover of over Rs 10 lakh.

According to reports, the speciality of his curd lies in its ability to remain intact even when the pot is upturned. Today, it enjoys a unique identity locally and its demand extends beyond Bihar, reaching places like Siliguri and Delhi.

In a recent media interaction, Chandbhushan Kumar revealed that he started his business in 2018, initially producing everyday items. However, during the COVID-19 lockdown, he collaborated with migrant labourers from his village to establish the brand ‘Gaon Se’. Subsequently, during Makar Sankranti last year, he introduced ‘matka’ curd to the public. The response to his ‘Gaon Se’ curd was overwhelmingly positive.

He went on to explain that the demand became so substantial that he struggled to meet it. Now, people prefer purchasing ‘matka’ curd over branded varieties. Chandrabhushan expressed his deep connection to his village and its soil, with only villagers employed in his factory. The core objective behind his brand is to extend the village’s authenticity to urban dwellers, which is why he named it ‘Gaon Se’.

    • He elaborated on the diverse product range that he shares with the public. He added that after a year, his ‘matka’ curd had gone beyond Bihar, finding a market in Delhi and Siliguri.

    He also divulged that his monthly sales of ‘matka’ curd amount to approximately 500 kg. These numbers witness a significant surge during the wedding season. He specified that his curd is sold at a rate of Rs 150 per kg, translating to an annual turnover exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

