Meet The Bihar Man Who Earns Over Rs 10 Lakh Annually Selling 'Matka' Curd

Most of us love curd. It’s delectable, healthy and wholesome food. However, have you tried the frozen curd stored in an earthen pot? Its taste is amazing and it is way more delicious than the curds available in the market. Notably, a gentleman named Chandrabhushan Kumar, hailing from Khagaria, Bihar, is currently making waves with his ‘matka’ curd, boasting a business turnover of over Rs 10 lakh.

According to reports, the speciality of his curd lies in its ability to remain intact even when the pot is upturned. Today, it enjoys a unique identity locally and its demand extends beyond Bihar, reaching places like Siliguri and Delhi.

In a recent media interaction, Chandbhushan Kumar revealed that he started his business in 2018, initially producing everyday items. However, during the COVID-19 lockdown, he collaborated with migrant labourers from his village to establish the brand ‘Gaon Se’. Subsequently, during Makar Sankranti last year, he introduced ‘matka’ curd to the public. The response to his ‘Gaon Se’ curd was overwhelmingly positive.

Advertisement

He went on to explain that the demand became so substantial that he struggled to meet it. Now, people prefer purchasing ‘matka’ curd over branded varieties. Chandrabhushan expressed his deep connection to his village and its soil, with only villagers employed in his factory. The core objective behind his brand is to extend the village’s authenticity to urban dwellers, which is why he named it ‘Gaon Se’.