Meet UAE-based Indian Entrepreneur Sohan Roy Who Awarded Rs 30 Crore To Employees

Many of us who are part of the 9 to 6 corporate life remain unsatisfied with our jobs. If you think that the perfect job or employer does not exist, this story may change your opinion. While many private companies do not offer satisfactory hikes or increments, a company in Sharjah, UAE, headed by an Indian, has rewarded its employees as well as their family with Rs 30 crore on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the company. The company has termed it a ‘Silver Jubilee Gift’ for the parents, spouses and children of the employees.

ARIES Group of Companies is headquartered in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. CEO Sohan Roy, a former marine engineer turned entrepreneur and filmmaker, stated, “Our company is finishing up 25 years. We appreciate our employees’ dedication, effectiveness, and support of us on this occasion from their families." Speaking to Gulf News, Sohan Roy said that this gesture was a way of saying thank you to its employees.

“We think that a company’s success depends on how satisfied its people are. This dedication is demonstrated by actions like inviting parents to the event and providing cash incentives for the entire family. We are confident that these initiatives will deepen the connection between workers and their families and increase pride in being a member of the Aries Group family," he said.

According to Roy, the business has developed a system to award the prize to families of workers who have served the company for at least five years over a predetermined length of time.

Sohan Roy is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aries Group of Companies. He launched Ariz Marine & Engineering Services in 1998 after starting his career as a marine engineer. Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s Vismayas Max Studio complex has been taken over by Aries Group. The Aries Group has a proud history of serving clients in a variety of industries, including marine engineering, oil and gas, and entertainment. The Aries Group is an international inspection and ship design company with over 2200 specialists working in 25 countries. Forbes placed Sohan Roy on the list of Billionaire Indian Leaders of the world four consecutive times from 2015 to 2019.