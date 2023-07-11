Meet Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, The Monk Who Sacrificed Rs 40,000 Crore Wealth

A man named Ven Ajahn Siripanyo took the extraordinary decision to give up the potential to become one of the wealthiest individuals globally. His father, Ananda Krishnan, is a prominent figure in the telecommunications industry, possessing a fortune exceeding Rs 40,000 crore ($5 billion). Ananda, a devout Buddhist and prominent philanthropist, has dedicated his resources to various charitable causes, spanning education and humanitarian efforts. Siripanyo made the surprising decision to become a Buddhist monk at the young age of 18.

Ananda Krishnan — referred to as AK — not only served as a telecom mogul but also owned the Indian phone company Aircel, which was once a sponsor of the renowned IPL team Chennai Super Kings, captained by cricket legend MS Dhoni. Ajahn Siripanyo, hailing from this Tamil-origin telecom magnate family, was poised to inherit and oversee Ananda Krishnan’s vast and diverse business empire, valued in billions. This empire encompasses telecommunications, media, oil and gas, real estate, and satellite ventures. Krishnan’s extensive holdings extend to at least nine companies, collectively amassing a substantial fortune that positions him among Malaysia’s wealthiest individuals.