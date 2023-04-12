Meet Vidit Aatrey And Sanjeev Barnwal, The Meesho Founders Whose Earlier Venture Failed

The IIT Delhi alumni Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, founded Meesho, a social commerce platform that has revolutionised the e-commerce sector. A few years after graduating, they started their journey by establishing a hyperlocal, on-demand apparel marketplace. The duo learned a key lesson from the failed startup: small businesses were relying on social media to sell their goods but not using their websites or being listed on Amazon or Flipkart.

To assist businesses to sell more effectively through social media, Aatrey and Barnwal launched Meesho in 2015. They did this after realising the shortcomings of Facebook and WhatsApp for business. Meesho is an unconventional business model in which sellers build online marketplaces and resellers, primarily housewives, advertise and sell goods within their social networks. To finish deals, they connect their Facebook profiles to Meesho, have WhatsApp conversations with customers, and transmit payment links via the messaging app. Meesho handles delivery and makes money by charging commissions to merchants.

The Meesho application, which is available for iOS and Android, allows users to sign up and start their own online selling business without spending any money. Meesho has helped many people pursue opportunities and become self-employed. The platform’s 100K+ registered providers have shipped orders to over 26,000 pin codes in over 4,800 places. By offering services to clients in more than 4,500 Tier 2 cities and generating over Rs 500 crore in profits, Meesho pioneers e-commerce in India.

The founder and CEO, Vidit Aatrey, clarified that Meesho is an acronym for ‘Meri Shop’ or ‘apni dukaan’. More than 13 million entrepreneurs, mostly women, were able to launch their own internet enterprises, thanks to the social commerce network. Meesho has developed into a potent tool for women’s emancipation in India, allowing them to achieve financial independence and support the nation’s economic development. Millions of entrepreneurs throughout the world are being motivated by Meesho’s success story, which is a testament to the strength of creativity and tenacity.

