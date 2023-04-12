Meet Vinod Rai Gupta, 4th Richest Woman In India With a $3.9 Billion Net Worth

Forbes, a well-known business publication, published their yearly list of billionaires for 2023 on April 4. The Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, is now the richest person in both Asia and India according to Forbes.

Forbes also added 16 new billionaires to India’s billionaires’ list for 2023, three of whom are women. According to the most recent Forbes list, Savitri Jindal, Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Vinod Rai Gupta and Leena Tewari are the five richest women in India.

The majority of Vinod Rai Gupta and her son Anil Rai Gupta’s wealth comes from their ownership of Havells India. Vinod Rai Gupta, 78, is the fourth richest lady in India and has a net worth of $3.9 billion, according to Forbes. Qimat Rai Gupta, Vinod Rai Gupta’s late husband, created Havells India in 1958.

The current CEO of the company, Anil Rai Gupta, started it as a trading company for electrical products. Havells India manufactures everything from fans, freezers, air conditioners and washing machines to electrical and lighting fixtures. With 14 plants, Havells today sells its goods in more than 50 nations.

Currently, Havells India’s chair and managing director is Anil Rai Gupta. Gupta received his education from St. Xavier’s School in Delhi, Sriram College of Commerce, and Wake Forest University in the US. He also holds an MBA from Wake Forest University.

After Vinod Rai Gupta, the third woman on the list, Saroj Rani Gupta, is a self-made billionaire, according to Forbes. Saroj and her late husband SK Gupta co-founded APL Apollo Tubes in 1986. Gupta has a net worth of $1.2 billion. It was earlier known as Bihar Tubes. Her son Sanjay Gupta currently serves as the company’s managing director.

The richest woman in India, a 73-year-old politician and former chairman of the Jindal Group, Savitri Jindal, has a net worth of $17 billion. She is then followed by Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry and Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Leena Tewari, 65, and Vinod Rai Gupta, 77, are the other two in the top five.

