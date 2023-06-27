HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Effective From July 1; HDFC Stock Delisting From July 13

The merger of housing finance major HDFC with the country’s largest private lender HDFC Bank will be effective from July 1, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said on Tuesday. The boards of HDFC and the private bank will meet on June 30 post to clear and approve the merger, Parekh told reporters here.

HDFC vice-chairman and CEO Keki Mistry said that the stock delisting of the corporation will be effective from July 13.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India’s corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.