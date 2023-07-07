Methods To Verify Your Income Tax Return And Why It's Important

Filing an income tax return is an essential task for every taxpayer. However, it is important to note that the process of filing an ITR is not complete until it is verified. Without verification, the ITR will be considered invalid. To ensure the validity of your ITR, it is crucial to understand the verification process and the different methods available for verification.

As of August 1, 2022, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has reduced the time limit for ITR verification from 120 days to 30 days from the day the return was submitted. This emphasizes the importance of timely verification to avoid any complications.

One of the most convenient methods of verification is e-verification, which allows instant verification of an income tax return. There are several ways to e-verify your ITR, each offering its advantages.

The first method is e-verification through Aadhaar OTP. To use this method, log in to your Income Tax e-filing account and navigate to the e-file tab. Select the option for Income Tax Return and click on E-Verify Return. Enter the Aadhaar OTP and click on Continue to complete the process.

Another option is e-verification through Net Banking. Choose the “through net banking" option and select your bank. You will be redirected to the net banking login page where you need to enter your credentials. Once logged in, choose the option to verify your return and you will be directed to the e-filing portal. Click on verify on the respective ITR form to complete the process.

If you have a DeMat account, you can opt for e-verification through it. A generated Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be sent to your mobile number and email ID. On the e-verify page, select DeMat Account and enter the EVC. Click on the e-verify button to complete the process.

E-verification through the bank ATM is another method. Insert your ATM card, enter your ATM pin, and select the option to generate an EVC for Income Tax Filing. An EVC will be sent to your registered email and phone number. Log in to your e-filing account, select the option that the EVC is already there, and verify it.