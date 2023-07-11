Microsoft Layoffs: Firm Announces To Fire 276 Employees After 10,000 Jobs Cut in January

Software giant Microsoft, in an internal announcement, revealed a new round of job cuts that will affect various roles in customer service, support, and sales. These cuts extend beyond the 10,000 global layoffs that Microsoft had previously announced on January 18.

The decision to restructure parts of its business as it enters a new fiscal year is not uncommon for Microsoft, whose fiscal year 2023 ended on June 30. Last year, the company also made a small number of cuts during this period.

According to a report by GeekWire, Microsoft has confirmed that 276 employees in the Washington region of the United States have been laid off. In a statement provided to GeekWire, the company acknowledged the layoffs and stated that organisational and workforce adjustments are an essential and routine aspect of managing their business.

Microsoft further expressed its commitment to prioritising and investing in strategic growth areas to support its future endeavours and cater to the needs of its customers and partners.

Earlier this year, Microsoft made headlines when it laid off approximately 10,000 employees, which accounted for around 5 per cent of its total workforce. In a blog post, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, acknowledged the job cuts but also emphasised the company’s ongoing commitment to hiring in key strategic areas.

“It’s important to note that while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas. We know this is a challenging time for each person impacted. The senior leadership team and I are committed that as we go through this process, we will do so in the most thoughtful and transparent way possible," Nadella said.