Microsoft Says It Will Give Employees Unlimited Vacation Days; Know Details

Microsoft as said that it will no longer require US employees to formally record vacation thanks to a new Discretionary Time Off policy. The announcement was made in an email to employees from Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft’s chief people officer, as reported by The Verge. Microsoft is calling its unlimited time off “Discretionary Time Off," and it will apply to all salaried US employees.

The new rules, that come into effect from January 16, include unlimited vacation days as well 10 corporate holidays, leaves for sickness, bereavement and even jury duty.

New employees need not wait for their vacation days to accrue, the website. For unused vacation time, employees will receive a payout in April. However, the policy will not apply to Microsoft’s hourly workers or those based outside of the US because of differing laws and regulations.

Advertisement

The flexible vacation policy is the latest in a string of measures unveiled by Microsoft in the COVID-19 pandemic era. In 2021, it had announced a $1,500 bonus for US-based and international employees. On work from home policy, Microsoft said it was not committed to having every employee work from anywhere. “We believe there is value in employees being together in the workplace," they said. Many companies have said there no “one size fits all" approach that be applied to all roles. But workplaces are becoming increasingly liberal with time-off. Some are extending vacation days, others are offering childcare leaves to male employees.

Read all the Latest Business News here