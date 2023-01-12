Microsoft Says It Will Give Employees Unlimited Vacation Days; Know Details

Microsoft as said that it will no longer require US employees to formally record vacation
Microsoft as said that it will no longer require US employees to formally record vacation thanks to a new Discretionary Time Off policy. The announcement was made in an email to employees from Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft’s chief people officer, as reported by The Verge. Microsoft is calling its unlimited time off “Discretionary Time Off," and it will apply to all salaried US employees.
The new rules, that come into effect from January 16, include unlimited vacation days as well 10 corporate holidays, leaves for sickness, bereavement and even jury duty.
New employees need not wait for their vacation days to accrue, the website. For unused vacation time, employees will receive a payout in April. However, the policy will not apply to Microsoft’s hourly workers or those based outside of the US because of differing laws and regulations.