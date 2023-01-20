Home » Business » 'Microsoft Was My First Job...'; Indian Man Shares Heartfelt Note Following Layoff After 21 Years at Tech Firm

'Microsoft Was My First Job...'; Indian Man Shares Heartfelt Note Following Layoff After 21 Years at Tech Firm

He says he still remembers coming over to a foreign land in US all nervous and excited, wondering what life has in store for him

Advertisement

By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 17:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Microsoft recently announced that it would sack 10,000 employees — almost 5 per cent of its total workforce.
Microsoft recently announced that it would sack 10,000 employees — almost 5 per cent of its total workforce.

Amid the latest round of layoffs in the tech industry, Microsoft also joined the list recently laying off about 10,000 employees or almost 5 per cent of its total workforce. Sacked employees of various companies are taking to social media to inform about being laid off and share their emotions.

One such person is Prashant Kamani, who has just been fired by Microsoft as part of the layoffs. He joined Microsoft around 21 years ago as his first job after college. “I feel a sense of gratitude more than anything else," he said in a LinkedIn post sharing the news of his layoff.

“Today I was informed that my position at Microsoft has been eliminated. As I reflect on it today, I feel a sense of gratitude more than anything else. Microsoft was my first job after college, and I still remember coming over to a foreign land all nervous and excited, wondering what life has in store for me," he said.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Kamani added that after working for over 21 years at Microsoft, multiple roles, multiple organizations, as an IC and as a manager, client, hybrid and services software, V1 products and V10+, UX, backend and everything in between, “I can truly say it’s been very fulfilling and rewarding".

He said, “I was watching a documentary “Stutz" the other day, in which Dr. Stutz says there are three aspects of reality - Pain, Uncertainty and Constant Work. You grow by working through and dealing with the pain and uncertainty. And you achieve happiness by not relying on the outcome but embracing the process. I’ll try to internalize that as I go through this journey."

Recently, Microsoft announced that it would sack 10,000 employees — almost five per cent of its total workforce — in the days to come amid concerns over a global economic downturn. The job cuts were “in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities," the maker of the Windows operating system said in a US regulatory filing. Microsoft is the latest to cut jobs after Facebook and Amazon as the bloodbath in the tech sector, which began last year, continues into 2023.

Advertisement

In July and August also, Microsoft announced layoffs.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Mohammad HarisHaris is a business journalist with over eight years of experience. He writes on...Read More

first published: January 20, 2023, 16:00 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 17:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+62PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Mallika Sherawat Makes Jaws Drop With Her Pool Pictures In Orange Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Bikini Looks