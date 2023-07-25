Missed Your Car Loan EMI For Three Months? Here’s What To Expect

Fulfilling the dream of having a car is comparatively easier than before. There are various loan and Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) options you can opt for. Due to certain situations or financial crunch, you may not be able to pay the EMI for your car loan on time. In case of default on your car loan, the biggest stress for the borrower is that they would lose the asset. In certain situations, if you fail to pay your EMIs, the finance company does take up some recovery actions. They might even take your vehicle. Banks or financial institutions usually provide a 60-day prior notice, if you miss your EMI. Your account will turn into a non-performing asset (NPA) if your repayment is more than 90 days. Once your account becomes an NPA after failing to pay the EMI for three months, the lender will start taking action. In this case, they have the right to pick up your vehicle. In the second month, the lender will try to contact you through letters, phone calls, or emails.

After the third month, if you don’t inform them or pay them some amount, they will take action against you. If you pay some amount with the penalty, the lender will allow you to have some space, but not for too long. After your account becomes NPA, they will visit your house, complete the paperwork and pick up your vehicle.