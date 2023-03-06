More Women Prefer Investing In Real Estate Than Stocks And Gold, Says Report

At least 65 % women respondents of a survey prefer to invest in real estate, followed by 20 per cent favouring the stock markets.

Real estate consultant Anarock has conducted a survey that suggests that 65 % women respondents prefer to invest in real estate, 20 % in stocks and only 8 % of them in gold.

According to the report, 8 % of women respondents favour gold, and 7 % prefer FDs (fixed deposits).

The sample size of the consumer survey was 5,500, out of which 50 % respondents were women.

The report said that 83 % of women respondents are looking at homes priced above Rs 45 lakh. Affordable homes under this price are the least preferred, the report said.

“The Rs 45-90 lakh budget range is the ‘sweet spot’ for 36 per cent of women home seekers, and 27 per cent prefer premium homes priced from Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. 20 per cent prefer luxury homes priced more than Rs 1.5 crore," Anarock said.

Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock Group, said, “Over the last decade, women have emerged as a major residential real estate buyer segment, especially in the urban centres. Their preferences are also distinctly shaping newer trends - from bigger homes, ready-to-move properties to specific budgets, they know exactly what they want."

“And like millennials, their preferences now influence the supply that developers put on the market," Kumar added.

More women are now also buying property for investment.

As per the survey, the ratio of women buying properties for end-use and investment has changed from the previous survey. It now stands at 77:23, whereas it was previously 82:18.

(With PTI inputs)

