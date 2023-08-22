Most Companies Anticipate Replacement Or New Hiring In July-December: Survey

A poll released on Monday revealed that the majority of businesses intend to hire workers in the second half of 2023, both as new hires and replacement employees. The Naukri.com Survey revealed that the majority of recruiters anticipate that recruiting for the period of July to December will be dominated by positions in business development, marketing and operations. The study, which is performed twice a year to assess hiring trends in businesses and industries across the nation, drew more than 1,200 recruiters and consultants.

92% of recruiters believe that businesses will hire professionals. According to the survey, 26% of recruiters plan to create new jobs, while 47% of them predict new and replacement hiring. It added that only 4% of recruiters predicted layoffs or downsizing during this time, while 20% stated they would keep the same number of employees.