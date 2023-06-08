Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » Mother Dairy Cuts Prices of Dhara Edible Oils by Rs 10/Litre; Details Here

The reduction in the MRP is in line with fall in prices of edible oils in the global market

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 16:37 IST

New Delhi, India

The revised MRP stocks are slated to hit the market within a week.
Mother Dairy, which is a leading milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, on Thursday said it has reduced the maximum retail price (MRP) of its Dhara edible oils by Rs 10 per litre and the stocks with new rates will be available in the market from next week. The reduction in the MRP is in line with fall in prices of edible oils in the global market, the company said.

“The maximum retail price (MRP) of all variants of Dhara edible oils is being reduced by Rs 10 per litre on account of the continued decline in edible oil prices internationally and better availability of domestic crops such as mustard," a company spokesperson said.

The revised MRP stocks are slated to hit the market within a week, the spokesperson added.

The new rate of Dhara refined Soyabean Oil will be Rs 140 per litre. Dhara Refined Ricebran Oil MRP has been cut to Rs 160 per litre. The new MRP of Dhara Refined Vegetable Oil will now be Rs 200 per litre.

    • Dhara Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil will be available at Rs 160 per litre MRP, while Dhara Mustard Oil at Rs 158. The MRP of Dhara Refined Sunflower Oil will now be Rs 150 per litre. Dhara groundnut oil will be sold at a MRP of Rs 230 per litre.

    (With PTI Inputs)

