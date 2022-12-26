Home » Business » Mother Dairy Raises Milk Prices by Rs 2/litre In NCR; Full-Cream, Toned, Double-Toned Milk Rates Rise

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 15:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Mother Dairy has raised the prices of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre, while toned milk rate has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre. (Photo: News18/File)
Mother Dairy on Monday said it has decided to raise its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market from Tuesday (December 27), due to higher input costs. It has increased the prices of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre, while toned milk rate has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre.

Mother Dairy has raised the price of its double-toned milk rate by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 47 per litre, from Rs 45 per litre. It has decided not to raise prices of cow milk and token (bulk vended) milk variants.

This is the fifth round of hike in milk prices this year by leading milk supplier Mother Dairy in Delhi-NCR. In November also, Mother Dairy increased prices of full-cream milk by Re 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR citing a rise in input costs.

Mother Dairy attributed the hike in prices to increase in the company’s procurement cost of raw milk from dairy farmers.

“It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry. We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand of milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals. On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has also not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated," the company said.

Mother Dairy said the procurement prices of raw milk have gone up by about 24 per cent over the last year due to higher input costs and heatwave conditions.

It also said, “This stress on the raw milk prices is being felt across the industry, putting pressure on the consumer prices. In our commitment to continue paying remunerative prices to farmers to ease the impact, we are severely constrained to revise consumer prices of select variants of milk in Delhi NCR effective from December 27, 2022."

As a responsible organisation, the company said it has always endeavoured to strike a right balance between farmers and consumers. “…therefore, we have been passing the increased input cost to our consumers partially on select variants and in a phased manner." Mother Dairy passes on about 75-80 per cent of prices paid by consumers to the milk producers.

first published: December 26, 2022, 15:43 IST
last updated: December 26, 2022, 15:56 IST
