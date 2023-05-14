Mother’s Day 2023: Sixty-five percent of doctor moms experience burnout while trying to maintain work-life balance. More than 50% of Doc-Moms don’t get any “me time", said a new study released a day before Mother’s Day 2023. It also found that almost 70% of them felt guilty for not spending enough time with their children due to work demands.

Mother’s Day is a special day dedicated to honouring mothers for their love and contributions to their families and society. This Mother’s Day, to understand their personal and professional experiences and challenges, Pristyn Care and Lybrate data labs conducted a study amongst 500+ doctors across India, who are mothers.

According to the data, 63% of doctors on average work for 8 to 12 hours a day. Because of this, only 35% of Doc-Moms are completely satisfied with their work-life balance. Regarding workplace policies, 61% revealed that they would prefer flexible work hours, while around 20% would prefer mental health support.

Dr Garima Sawhney, co-founder and gynaecologist, Pristyn Care, said, “Motherhood is a beautiful journey but at the same time, it can be overwhelming. The aim of the study was to assess how Doc-moms balance their work and personal lives. We looked at how many hours they work, their preferences for work schedules, time spent on selfcare, and their views on HR policies. Almost 80% of them felt that the workplace should provide support and resources specifically for doctor moms. This brings us to the importance of having mom-friendly policies in the healthcare sector."

This study was conducted among doctors of all specialities across key metros and tier 2 cities.

The complex issue of work-life balance of medical professionals has been brought to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare professionals work under constant pressure in high-risk situations and the successful ones often quote family support as a major support in their careers.

Several studies have revealed that emotional exhaustion and fatigue lead to feelings of being overburdened and overwhelmed. Symptoms of stress, anxiety, despair, helplessness and burnout impact the personal and work life. The report added that in such a situation, taking time out for self, and regular breaks, while maintaining a schedule, help many doctors cope with the situation.