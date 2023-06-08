Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » Motilal Oswal’s Top Picks: These Consumer Product Stocks Can Give Upto 17% Return

Motilal Oswal’s Top Picks: These Consumer Product Stocks Can Give Upto 17% Return

Motilal Oswal has recommended stocks of five leading FMCG companies like HUL, Tata Consumer Products, Dabur, Emami and ITC.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 20:48 IST

Delhi, India

The stocks have potential to give returns upto 17%.
The stocks have potential to give returns upto 17%.

Financial services firm Motilal Oswal has suggested five consumer product stocks that could give you a substantial return on your investment. The top five picks in the consumer products segment by Motiwal Oswal are- Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), ITC, Dabur India, Tata Consumer Products, and Emami.

According to Motlal Oswal, these stocks can give returns upto 17%. Let’s have a quick look on the target price:

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Hindustan Unilever Stock closed 1.34% lower at Rs 2,679.90 per share on BSE on June 8. Motilal Oswal has given it a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 3010 apiece, which indicates an upside of 12% to its closing price on Thursday, June 8.

The price of this stock has increased 26.91% in the last 3 years and increased by 21.98% in the last 1 year.

Advertisement

ITC Limited

Motilal Oswal sees an upside of 9.5% in the cigarettes to hotels conglomerate stock. Shares of ITC closed 0.21% lower at Rs 442.85 apiece on BSE on Thursday. The brokerage has recommended a target price of Rs 485 per share.

Dabur India Limited

Shares of Dabur India closed at Rs 552.1 apiece, down 0.79%, on BSE on June 8. Motilal Oswal has recommended a target price of Rs 595 per share, which is 7.78 percent higher than the current price level of the stock. The FMCG giant stock has gained 20.52% in the last 3 years and 11.58% in the last 1 year.

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Limited ended in red at Thursday’s closing Rs 807.1 apiece, down 1.94%., on BSE. The brokerage has recommended a target price of Rs 910 apiece on the stock, which is an upside of 12.76%.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Emami Limited

    Motilal Oswal has set a target price of Rs 460 per share on the Emami stock. The brokerage sees an upside of 18.2% in Emami stock. Shares of Emami closed at Rs 389.85 apiece, down 1.17%, on June 8.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: June 08, 2023, 20:48 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 20:48 IST
    Read More