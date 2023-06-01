MotoGP On A Budget: Grab Your India Race Tickets Starting At Rs 800

The cheapest ticket for the inaugural MotoGP race in India will cost as less as Rs 800 while the most expensive will be priced around Rs 1.5 lakh.

The Indian promoters of the premier two-wheel racing competition, Fairstreet Sports, will start the tickets sales soon for the event to held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24.

“The fans can choose between single-day tickets and tickets for the whole weekend (three days). The cheapest will be around Rs 800 which is great value for an event of this global stature and the most expensive will be around Rs 1.5 lakh. Overall, there will be six categories. We want to cater to people from all walks of life," a source told PTI.

It will be the biggest motorsport event to take place in India since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix. Ahead of the inaugural Formula 1 race in India in 2011, the cheapest tickets were priced at Rs 1500, which was also considered a good value for money at that time.

“If one compares the pricing for other MotoGP races around the world, it is much lower.

“It is a great value for money for anyone who is interested in two wheel racing. There will be also enough activities to keep the fans engaged through the weekend," the source added referring to food and music festivals the promoters are planning to organise.