MRF To Shree Cement, India's 5 Most Expensive Stocks

You might have encountered the stocks of some companies with extravagant prices while looking for shares to invest in or perusing the exchange’s listing to have a better understanding of the market. Have you ever wondered which Indian shares are the most expensive? Today, we will share a list of the most expensive stocks in India.

MRF

Madras Rubber Factory is an Indian multinational corporation that produces and markets a variety of rubber goods, such as conveyor belt treads, paints and tyres for cars and motorcycles. One of India’s largest producers and a significant player in the international tyre market, the business was established in 1946 and has its headquarters in Chennai, India. With a stock price of over Rs 1 lakh on June 30, MRF has the highest share price in India.

Honeywell Automation

A division of Honeywell International, a large global conglomerate company that creates a range of industrial, consumer and even aerospace technologies, is Honeywell Automation. It is a global company with a significant interest in supply chain efficiency, green building and smart energy. With its share price exceeding Rs 41,000 barriers and solidifying its place as one of the highest share prices in India at the beginning of the year, Honeywell Automation India Ltd provided Page Industries with fierce competition.

Page Industries

An international business based in India called Page Industries produces and markets items for leisure and lingerie. Banglore serves as the company’s headquarters in India. It was established in 1994. The business is well-known for its Jockey brand, which is popular both in India and overseas. In India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, Page Industries is in charge of the brand’s production, distribution and marketing. Page Industries is also one of the costliest shares in India’s stock markets, with its shares trading at over Rs 37,600 apiece on June 30.

3M India Ltd

A division of the international technology corporation 3M, 3M India Ltd makes a variety of goods for the consumer, industrial, healthcare and safety markets. It was founded in 1987. Beginning in January 2023, the share price of 3M India decreased to some extent. But even then, the company’s shares were still among the most expensive in India and still stand in the same position. Each share of 3M Co is priced at over Rs 28,000 on June 30.

