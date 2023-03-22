Mukesh Ambani Only Indian Among World's Top 10 Billionaires: Hurun Global Rich List

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is the only Indian to feature in the list of the world’s top 10 billionaires, according to Hurun Global Rich List.

The report compiled by research platform Hurun in coordination with real-estate group M3M, mentioned that the RIL chief occupied ninth rank globally with a net worth of $82 billion, despite a 20 percent decline in wealth. Ambani has also retained the wealthiest Asian title for the third consecutive year, Moneycontrol reported.

With a 35 percent year-on-year decline in wealth, Gautam Adani slipped to the second spot. His net worth stood at $53 billion. As per Hurun, Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore every week over the last year, the report said.

According to the report, Adani Group lost the second richest Asian title to China’s Zhong Shanshan. In January, following a report by US short-seller Hindenburg, Adani’s wealth nosedived by more than 60 percent from his peak. Just before the report, Adani was briefly the world’s second richest person.

Among other Indian billionaires, Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India stood at third rank with $27 billion net worth, Shiv Nadar and family ranked fourth with a net worth of $26 billion, followed by Lakshmi Mittal at fifth with $20 billion.

Other Indian billionaires include SP Hinduja & family, Dilip Shanghvi & family, Radhakishan Damani & family, Kumar Mangalam Birla & family followed billionaire banker Uday Kotak at tenth rank.

With 187 billionaires residing in India and 16 new additions, India continues to be the third largest billionaire producing nation in the world; the number rises to 217 if Indian origin billionaires are added.

As per the report, 24 Indian cities/ towns “produced" 187 billionaires. In terms of number of billionaires who have added $1 billion or more over the last year, India occupies sixth rank in 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

Over the last 5 years, Indian billionaires in 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List added about $360 billion to their cumulative wealth – which is equivalent to Hong Kong’s GDP.

