Multibagger Stocks That Gave Amazing Returns To Investors In April 2023

April was a great month for investors as a few stocks doubled the investments.

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 20:01 IST

Delhi, India

A few stocks that gave them tremendous returns.
April was a great month for investors as there were a few stocks that gave them tremendous returns. In fact, a few stocks doubled the investments following a surge in prices.

Here is a list of 5 multibagger stocks that made investors happy last month:

WS Industries: This microcap company, which has a market cap of around Rs 310 crore, has grown from Rs 32.55 to Rs 73.95 per share in the month of April. The stock has grown 138% in the last one month and over 360% in the past three months. Shares of WS Industries (India) Ltd have touched the upper circuit in all the five trading sessions of the last week. On Tuesday, the stock closed 5% higher at Rs 79.32 apiece on BSE.

Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services: In April, this BSE-listed stock gave a hefty return of 128%. Shares of the company have surged in value from Rs 14.71 to Rs 33.61 per piece in April. The company has a market cap of Rs 10 crore. The stock closed 5 percent lower at Rs 31.93 apiece on BSE on Tuesday.

Pulsar International: This BSE listed stock jumped from Rs 45.09 to Rs 108.34 per share last month. This enabled shareholders to enjoy returns of up to 140%. The stock has touched upper circuit in all the five trading sessions in the week. The Microcap stock has a market cap of Rs 34 crore and closed on Friday with a trading volume of only 779. This means, it is a low float stock, ideal only for high-risk appetite traders. On Tuesday the stock also closed 5% higher at Rs 113.75 apiece on BSE. The stock has surged over 1035% in the past three months and so far in the year the shares have given a return of more than 2800%.

IB Infotech: This small-cap stock increased in value from Rs 62.24 to Rs 142.42 per share last month. Shareholders enjoyed returns of almost 130% on their investment. It is one of those stocks with low trade volume which has given a return of 300% so far in 2023 since the beginning of the year. The stock has a market cap of Rs 17 crore. Shares of IB Infotech Enterprises closed nearly 5 percent higher at Rs 139.60 apiece on BSE on Tuesday.

Kakatiya Textile: This multibagger textile stock has gained nearly 130% and risen from Rs 22.55 to Rs 51.55 per share in April. The stock has a market cap of Rs 28 crore. Shares of the company closed 5 percent lower at Rs 48.98 apiece on BSE on Tuesday. The stock has surged over 117 percent in the last one-month.

first published: May 02, 2023, 20:01 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 20:01 IST
