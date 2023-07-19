Multiple Businesses To Owning Private Jet, Here's Priyanka Chopra's Net Worth

Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. She has been working in the film industry for almost 20 years now. Priyanka came into the limelight after she won the Miss World title in 2000. She is currently living in the US after getting married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas. The diva celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday, July 18. Today, let’s take a look at the actress’ net worth and the various businesses that she owns.

Apart from being a successful actress, Priyanka Chopra is also a successful businesswoman. She recently launched a haircare brand named Anomaly Haircare, invested in the clothing brand named Perfect Moment and launched a restaurant named SONA in New York. Priyanka also has a production house named Purple Pebble Pictures. Apart from this, she has also invested money in the online dating app Bumble.

Priyanka Chopra started her film career with the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan. She made her Bollywood debut the next year with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy alongside Sunny Deol. After this, she worked on numerous Bollywood and Hollywood projects. Time magazine has included her name among the 100 most influential people in the world numerous times.

As per reports, she charges Rs 12 crore for a Bollywood film and Rs 2 crore for a Hollywood web series per episode. She also reportedly charges Rs 3 crore for her single brand post on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra also gets a remuneration of Rs 5 crore for an advertisement. Her net worth is said to be Rs 620 crore and she earns Rs 1.5 crore every month.