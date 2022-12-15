Mumbai Airport: Now, You Can Use FASTag To Pay Parking Charges; ICICI Bank Launches Facility

ICICI Bank on Thursday said it has enabled FASTag-based payment for parking at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. The facility allows users to pay the parking charges digitally and in a contactless manner through the RFID-based payment system.

“The scanners installed at the parking zone reads the FASTag affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, records the entry/ exit time and deducts the parking charges automatically. ICICI Bank is the only bank to introduce the FASTag facility at the Mumbai airport. It has been inaugurated at one of the parking lanes today (Thursday). It will soon be enabled in other lanes," ICICI Bank said in a statement.

FASTag can be loaded with funds online using UPI and NEFT platforms.

Sudipta Roy, Head (Credit Cards, Payment Solutions & Merchant Ecosystem) of ICICI Bank, said, “We are delighted to introduce FASTag-based payment for parking at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. We believe this facility will improve convenience of users by saving their time and dependency on cash."

He added that ICICI was the first bank in the country to launch FASTag on the Mumbai-Vadodara corridor in 2013. “Since then, we have pioneered the usage of FASTag for payments at various national and state highway toll plazas and parking at airports, malls, business hubs and at tech parks across the country. In addition, we have introduced the facility at fuel stations so that users can avail the triple benefit of using one tag for payments for fuel, toll and parking."

FASTag is a brand name owned by Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), which carries out electronic tolling and other ancillary projects of the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI). The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), IHMCL and NHAI are working together to make state and national highway toll payments completely digital.

