Mumbai Real Estate: 2 New Metro Corridors Spurring Housing Demand, Check How

Mumbai Real Estate: In a further boost to Mumbai’s real estate market, a 20-km metro railway connecting the Dahisar and Andheri micro-markets via Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH) has helped drive up housing demand in the region, according to a Moneycontrol report quoting realty experts.

According to the report quoting real estate brokers and consultants, rentals in the residential market between Dahisar and Andheri have risen by 10-20 per cent. It said that apart from the metro connectivity, there are other factors as well to push the real estate market in the region including old buildings going for redevelopment. During redevelopment, occupants have to move into renting another property nearby.

Last year, two metro corridors began operations — Dahisar-DN Nagar (Andheri) Metro-2A corridor (along with Link Road), and Dahisar East-Andheri East Metro-7 corridor (along the WEH).

Six micro-markets fall in between — Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, and Andheri.

“The metro has mitigated concerns about heavy traffic and commuting hassles that weigh heavily on the minds of potential residents. As a result, the rentals between Dahisar to Andheri have surged by 15 to 18 per cent. The rentals for properties near metro stations have also gone up, indicating the premium placed on accessibility and convenience," said Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder and CEO, PropertyPistol, according to the Moneycontrol report.