Murthal's Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba Makes It To World's Most Legendary Restaurants List

There are several restaurants around the world famous for their delicious food. But you will be surprised to know that some Indian restaurants have also made it to the list of the World’s Most Legendary Restaurants.

The travel online guide Taste Atlas has ranked the Paragon restaurant in Kerala as number 11 out of the 150 World’s Most Legendary Restaurants. The restaurant started in Kozhikode in 1939. The biryani of this restaurant is considered to be its most popular cuisine. According to the list, this restaurant is a true embodiment of the region’s vibrant culinary heritage. Famous for its traditional Malabar cuisine, this gem captures the essence of rich flavours and cultural tradition that defines the area.

The Tunday Kababi eatery in Lucknow comes at 12th place on the list of Taste Atlas. The restaurant is famous for its Mughlai cuisine and has gained recognition both domestically and abroad due to its unique flavour and the history behind its creation. The Peter Cat restaurant in Kolkata is ranked 17th on the list.

Murthal’s famous Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Haryana stands at 23 on the list of the World’s Most Legendary Restaurants. Since its beginning as a roadside food stall, Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba remains a famous food joint on the Delhi-Ambala National Highway. Aloo Paratha of this place deserves all the praise along with other desi parathas served with loads of butter and spicy pickles.