Mustard Seed To Crude Palm, Edible Oil Prices Decline; Check Latest Rates

For a long time, the price of edible oil has been a major source of concern for the general public. However, last week, due to the sale of edible oils at a lower price than the cost by the importers, there was a downward trend in the wholesale prices of almost all edible oils and oilseeds in the Delhi oil-oilseed market. However, the prices of edible oil remained high in foreign markets during this period.

According to reports, there was no fall overseas during the whole week but importers imported soft oils such as sunflower and soybean at lower prices. So today, let’s take a look at the latest rates of edible oils.

As per reports, compared to the previous weekend, the wholesale price of mustard seed fell by Rs 75 and closed at Rs 5,610-5,660 per quintal. The price of Mustard Dadri oil fell by Rs 150 to close at Rs 10,650 per quintal. Mustard seed oil and Kachi Ghani oil declined by Rs 20-20 each to close at Rs 1,770-1,865 and Rs 1,770-1,880 per tin (15 kg) respectively.