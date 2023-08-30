Building A Passport Fund: Mutual Fund SIP For Travelling Goals, Here's How It Works

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in mutual funds can indeed be a useful tool to help you achieve your travel goals. While SIPs can be a valuable tool for reaching your travel goals, they work best when combined with a well-thought-out financial plan that takes into account your overall financial situation and objectives.

Setting a specific goal is important to fulfil your travel plans. What do you want to use your travel fund for? Are you planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Europe? Or do you want to take a few weekend trips each year within India? Once you know what your goal is, you can start to calculate how much money you need to save.

Here’s how SIP can assist you in reaching your travel aspirations:

Saves Money Regularly: With a SIP, you can invest a fixed amount of money every month, even if it is a small amount. This will help you build up your travel fund over time without having to worry about saving up a large amount of money all at once. SIP encourages regular investing by allowing you to invest a fixed amount at predefined intervals, typically monthly. This instils financial discipline, ensuring that you consistently contribute towards your travel fund.

Small & Manageable Investments: SIPs enable you to start with a relatively small investment amount, which can be as low as Rs 500 or even less. This is advantageous for individuals who might not have a large sum to invest upfront.

Easy to Start and Manage: Starting a SIP is a straightforward process. You can initiate it online through various mutual fund platforms. Moreover, it’s easy to increase your SIP amount periodically as your financial situation improves.

Rupee Cost Averaging: SIPs allow you to buy mutual fund units at different market levels due to regular investments. This strategy can help reduce the impact of market volatility on your investment. Over time, it averages out the purchase cost, potentially resulting in better overall returns.

Professional Management: Mutual funds are managed by professional fund managers who aim to optimise returns within the fund’s investment objectives. This expertise can potentially enhance your returns compared to managing your investments individually.

Customisable Investments: Depending on your risk profile, you can choose from various types of mutual funds such as equity funds, debt funds, or hybrid funds. This allows you to align your investment strategy with your risk tolerance.

Advantage of Compounding: Compounding is the process of earning interest on interest. When you invest in a SIP, your money is invested and earns interest. The interest is then added to your investment, and the next time interest is calculated, it is calculated on the original amount plus the interest that has already been earned. This means that your money grows faster over time.