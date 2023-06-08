Myntra Introduces Short-Video Platform Myntra Minis For Fashion, Beauty Trends

Myntra on Thursday said it has introduced Myntra Minis, its short-form video platform, to provide customers with a detailed, cinematic, and all-around look of the items they are considering for purchase.

The feature, which is a part of the 18th edition of Myntra’s marquee fashion festival ‘End of Reason Sale’, has been rolled out to over 70 per cent of existing users and is available on the Home Page, Beauty Page, and Myntra Studio, with plans in the pipeline to add it to all category pages.

“The presence of short-form video content on social media has disrupted the way fashion, beauty and lifestyle content is consumed across the globe," Myntra said in a statement.

Advertisement

Myntra Minis will utilise the opportunity to marry engaging visuals and dynamic content, adding another intuitive way of immersive shopping on the platform. Led by a bevy of popular creators, each snackable video comes with an integrated product tray that customers can interact with and browse for a particular product that they can later purchase from the same page, without any further assistance.

“Almost every product category across Myntra is eligible for this feature, with segments like men and women’s ethnic, men and women’s western, beauty and personal care, and home decor being a few sought-after ones. With the emergence of Myntra Minis, customers can now have a detailed, cinematic, and all-around look at the presentation of items they are considering, and purchase them directly, making the overall shopping experience on the app much more seamless," it said.

Currently, 80 per cent of the existing videos are under one minute in duration, with over 10 per cent aimed to be within the 2 to 3-minute mark. The overall length and format of each video depend on the type and number of products highlighted.