Nagpur Businessman Duped Of Rs 58 Crore While Playing Online Betting Game

As the popularity of online betting games has grown in the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of online scams as well. Over the years, there have been various cases of online fraud where people have lost a lot of money to scammers. These online betting games allure users by offering higher and immediate returns, which makes people attracted to these games. Nowadays, users are becoming more and more vulnerable to these events. A similar situation happened in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where a businessman lost around Rs 58 crore in online betting games.

According to media reports, this Nagpur-based businessman was duped at Rs 58 crore while playing an online betting game. After the victim filed a complaint against the fraud, the police raided the suspect’s house and found around Rs 17 crore in cash and 14 kg of gold. Reportedly, the suspect that has been arrested by the police is a bookie, who developed an online game platform to dupe the victim.

These incidents serve as an example of why it is very important to do research before investing your money somewhere. As online gaming has been a fast-growing industry, it becomes essential to be extra cautious with money. Let’s look at some of the tips to protect yourself from scammers during online gaming:

Be cautious while spending real money on games: Nowadays, various online games have in-app purchases, and it depends on the users if they want to use them or not. But certain users tend to offer exclusive items in exchange for real-life money. At that moment, it becomes quite important not to purchase the in-app feature, as it could result in a huge scam.