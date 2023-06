National Startup Awards 2023: Deadline for Applications Extended Till June 15

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday said it has extended the deadline for submission of applications for the National Startup Awards 2023 to June 15, 2023. The applications were made live from April 1, 2023, and the earlier deadline was May 31, 2023.

“The extension of the National Startup Awards 2023 application deadline allows aspiring entrepreneurs and enablers additional time to showcase their innovative solutions and profound societal impact," the DPIIT, which comes under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, said in a statement.

The National Startup Awards 2023 will commemorate innovations from all corners of the country, aligning with the vision of ‘Vision India @2047’, which charts the path for India’s transformation into a developed economy, driven by the spirit of Amrit Kaal across key themes.

DPIIT will award a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to one winning startup in each category. Furthermore, the winners and finalists of the National Startup Awards 2023 will receive exclusive handholding support, including access to investors and government networks, mentorship programs, international market exposure, connections with corporates and unicorns, and various other valuable resources.

Through three successful editions, these prestigious awards have highlighted the invaluable contributions made by visionaries who have revolutionized the Indian startup ecosystem. NSA was started with the aim of bestowing recognition and rewards upon exceptional startups and enablers within the startup ecosystem. These entities have been instrumental in fostering innovation, creating groundbreaking products, and exhibiting tangible social impact.

Interested participants are encouraged to visit the official National Startup Awards website and submit their applications before the revised deadline of June 15, 2023.