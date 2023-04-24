Trends :Stock MarketPetrol PricesEPFOAadhaarFD
Home » Business » NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Ousted over ‘Inappropriate Conduct’

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Ousted over ‘Inappropriate Conduct’

Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company."

Published By: Rohit

Associated Press

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 04:28 IST

New York, US

FILE - Jeff Shell poses for a picture at the 2014 LA's Promise Gala, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Jeff Shell poses for a picture at the 2014 LA's Promise Gala, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP, File)

Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday.

In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company."

“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege," Shell said.

Shell, who had been with the company since 2004, was named CEO of NBCUniversal in January 2020. He oversaw the company’s portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premiere motion picture company, significant television and sports production operations and a leading television stations group, according to the company website. He also oversaw the company’s theme parks and a premium ad-supported streaming service.

Previously, Shell was chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment. In that role, he oversaw the content creation, as well as the programming and distribution engines behind NBCUniversal’s film and network television businesses, including NBC Entertainment, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), Telemundo and NBCUniversal International.

Comcast did not say who will succeed Shell.

first published: April 24, 2023, 02:43 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 04:28 IST
