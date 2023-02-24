Home » Business » NCLAT Stays Insolvency Proceedings Against Zee; Final Hearing On March 29

NCLAT Stays Insolvency Proceedings Against Zee; Final Hearing On March 29

NCLAT issues a notice to IndusInd Bank and the resolution professional directing them to file a reply and listed the matter on March 29 for final disposal

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 12:52 IST

New Delhi, India

On Wednesday, NCLT admitted a insolvency plea against ZEEL by private sector lender IndusInd Bank and also appointed Sanjeev Kumar Jalan as the resolution professional in the matter.
On Wednesday, NCLT admitted a insolvency plea against ZEEL by private sector lender IndusInd Bank and also appointed Sanjeev Kumar Jalan as the resolution professional in the matter.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Friday stayed the insolvency proceedings against media major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). Admitting a plea by ZEEL Managing Director and chief executive Punit Goenka, a two-member NCLAT bench stayed the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

On Wednesday, NCLT admitted a insolvency plea against ZEEL by private sector lender IndusInd Bank and also appointed Sanjeev Kumar Jalan as the resolution professional in the matter. On Friday, NCLAT issued a notice to IndusInd Bank and the resolution professional directing them to file a reply and listed the matter on March 29 for final disposal.

The matter pertains to a default of Rs 89 crore by Zee Group’s multisystem operator arm Siti Networks claimed by IndusInd Bank, for which ZEEL was a guarantor. The private sector lender has also filed a separate insolvency petition against Siti Networks at NCLT. The tribunal has appointed Mohit Mehra as the resolution professional in this matter.

Advertisement

The development comes at a time when ZEEL is at advanced stages of merging with Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) in one of the biggest deals in the media and entertainment sector.

RELATED NEWS

.

Read all the Latest Business News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 24, 2023, 12:52 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 12:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+38PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra Among Stars At News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023

+29PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Sonam Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About