NCPCR Asks Bournvita To Withdraw Misleading Ads After 'High Sugar Content' Allegations

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to Mondelez International, India- the company which makes Bournvita to withdraw all misleading advertisements, packaging and labels after allegations were made that the product has a high sugar content that could be harmful to children. NCPCR has also directed the company to send a detailed explanation or report within seven days to apprise the panel of the matter.

The notice issued by NCPCR on April 21 was addressed to Mondelez International India President Deepak Iyer, reported PTI. It stated that it has taken cognisance of a complaint that Bournvita itself as a health powder/health drink that promotes a child’s growth and development, “contains a high percentage of sugar" and substances which could cause “harmful impact to the health of children".

“The commission in this regard observes that the product manufactured by your company is misleading the customers through its product packaging and advertisements. The Commission observes that your product’s labelling, packaging, display and advertisement claims are misleading for the general public," the notice read.

Although the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is yet to refer to the Bournvita issue, the regulator in a statement earlier this month mentioned that it has taken note of various media reports, including the take on social media about various health claims made by the Food Business Operators (FBOs) in the country.

The notice also stated that FASSAI is actively discharging its statutory role for the sake of consumers by acting against the FBOs reported to be involved in making “any false/misleading claims on food products to protect the interests of the consumers while ensuring fair trade practices and orderly growth of food industry in the country".

NCPCR is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 to protect child rights and other related matters in the country.

The notice came weeks after a video by social media influencer Revant Himatsinhka went viral where he stated that Bournvita has high sugar content. The video received around 12 million views. He also said that Bournvita’s tagline “tayyari jeet ki" should be changed to “tayyari diabetes ki". He later deleted the video from all the platforms after being served a legal notice by the company.

