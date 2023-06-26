Need To File ITR But Don't Have A PAN Card? Download e-PAN With These Simple Steps

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline is approaching and every employed individual is gathering the required documents for the process. Aadhaar and PAN cards are the two most essential documents for filing an ITR. But in this emergency situation, if you are not getting your PAN card, you can download it from the Income Tax website. Customers are given access to the e-PAN feature on behalf of Income Tax. In case one has lost his PAN card, they can easily download it with some simple steps. Let’s take a look at how to download e-PAN.

How to download: The Process-

Advertisement

To begin the process you must first visit the Income Tax e-filing website before you can download an e-PAN. Go to the official website of the income tax department of the Government of India “https://www.incometax.gov.in/." If you are not already registered here, then register by clicking on the option “Register Yourself," and if you are already registered, then log in. After this, go to the “e-PAN" section on the site.

How to submit the details by selecting the option of e-PAN:

For this first, you have to select options between “New PAN" or “PAN Card Reprint" on the e-PAN page.

If you already have a PAN card that has been lost, choose the option “PAN Card Reprint".

Here you will be asked to enter your date of birth, captcha code, PAN number, Aadhaar number, and other relevant information. Submit by filling in the complete details.

An OTP will then be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Verify by entering the OTP.

Advertisement

Fees to be paid for e-PAN:

After verification, you will also have to pay the fee for an e-PAN.

Usually, a charge of around Rs. 50 is taken, but it can be a little more or less.

You will receive an immediate message confirming your identity once the fee payment is successful.

Return to the e-PAN page to check your registered email after this.

In your email, you will find a link to download e-PAN.