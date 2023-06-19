Net Direct Tax Collection Grows 11% To 3.80 Lakh Cr On Higher Advance Tax Mop Up

Higher advance tax collection helped net direct tax kitty swell 11 per cent to Rs 3.80 lakh crore so far this fiscal, a reflection of economic activity gaining traction. The Net Direct Tax collection of Rs 3,79,760 crore (as of June 17, 2023) includes corporation tax (CIT) at Rs 1,56,949 crore and personal income tax (PIT) including securities transaction tax (STT) at Rs 2,22,196 crore, the Finance ministry said in a statement.

The Advance Tax collections for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 stood at Rs 1,16,776 crore as of June 17, reflecting a growth of 13.70 per cent over the same period last fiscal. This includes CIT of Rs 92,784 crore and PIT of Rs 23,991 crore.