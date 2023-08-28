Trends :Reliance AGM 2023SensexStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
‘New Reliance Forerunner of Emerging New India’: Mukesh Ambani Calls RIL ‘New-Age Tech Company’

At the 46th RIL AGM, Mukesh Ambani also called upon all in the business community to work together as a 'grand coalition to transform India into a fully developed nation by 2047'

Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited on August 28, 2023. (PTI)
At the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday, company’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani called “New Reliance has been the forerunner of the emerging New India", stressing that the company has “cumulatively" invested more than US $150 billion in the last 10 years higher than any corporate in the country.

RIL’s businesses and philanthropic initiatives have “eased the quality of life of hundreds and billions of people", he said.

The best way to describe this new Reliance is that “we have now become a new-age technology company. Today, we are a producer, deployer and democratiser of technology," Ambani added.

He praised other enterprises, start-ups and corporates for contributing immensely to India’s growth, and called upon all in the business community to work together as a “grand coalition to transform India into a fully developed nation by 2047".

He then elaborated on RIL’s consolidated revenue, which stood at Rs 9,74,864 crore, while its EBITDA was Rs 1,53,920 crore while the net profit was Rs 73,670 crore.

He also announced JioAirFiber, which will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19. “With JioAirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 1.5 lakh connections per day. Jio Platforms will develop India-specific artificial intelligence models and AI-powered solutions across domains."

To stay globally competitive, India must harness AI for innovation, growth, and national prosperity, he asserted.

    • “Here is my promise to our countrymen. Seven years ago, Jio promised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered. Today, Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere. And we shall deliver," he vowed.

    Disclaimer:Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary

