Home » Business » New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan Assumes Charge, Howard Schultz Steps Down Ahead Of Schedule

New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan Assumes Charge, Howard Schultz Steps Down Ahead Of Schedule

Prior to his appointment, Narasimhan served as the chief executive of Reckitt, a company that owns popular brands such as Lysol, Durex, and Mucinex.

Advertisement

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 19:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Laxman Narasimhan
Laxman Narasimhan

Laxman Narasimhan has officially assumed the position of CEO at Starbucks, taking over from Howard Schultz as of Monday. According to a report by CNBC TV18,  the Seattle-based coffee giant informed about the latest move in a statement released today.

Reportedly, Narasimhan will make his first public address as the chief executive officer of Starbucks at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

This announcement comes nearly two weeks earlier than previously anticipated.

The announcement of Narasimhan’s official appointment has come as a surprise, as Starbucks had previously indicated that the transition would not be complete until the end of March, with Narasimhan assuming full duties in April.

Advertisement

Prior to his appointment, Narasimhan served as the chief executive of Reckitt, a company that owns brands such as Lysol, Durex, and Mucinex.

Narasimhan had also worked at major corporations such as PepsiCo and McKinsey, gaining valuable experience in the consumer goods industry and consulting.

Narasimhan spent 19 years at McKinsey, where he advised companies across the retail, consumer goods, and healthcare industries in the U.S., Asia, and India.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: March 20, 2023, 19:06 IST
last updated: March 20, 2023, 19:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week