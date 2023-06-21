Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaCredit ScoreReal Estate
Home » Business » NHAI Launches ‘Knowledge Sharing Platform’ To Share Best Practices For Infrastructure Growth

NHAI Launches ‘Knowledge Sharing Platform’ To Share Best Practices For Infrastructure Growth

NHAI launched the ‘Knowledge Sharing Platform’ to encourage the exchange of Knowledge and share innovative practices by experts and citizens for the development of the nation.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 14:55 IST

Delhi, India

This platform will motivate people to share the best ideas and practices from around the globe.
This platform will motivate people to share the best ideas and practices from around the globe.

The National Highway Authority of India has launched a knowledge-sharing platform to encourage the inclusive development of national highways, as mentioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway. The platform is designed to facilitate the sharing of ideas and knowledge by experts and citizens in the fields of road design, safety, construction, environmental sustainability, and other related fields.

This platform will motivate people to share the best ideas and practices from around the globe, which will help in the development of the infrastructure of the National Highways in the country.

Individuals can share their ideas on the NHAI web portal. The ideas can be uploaded to https://ksp.nhai.org/kb/, a web portal designed by NHAI. They can be in the form of detailed video clips, slides prepared as a presentation in PowerPoint, or even shared as PDF files. The information uploaded on the website will be evaluated by NHAI for further implementation.

Advertisement

The online platform is a great source for citizens and experts to share their ideas and practices that will be beneficial to the nation’s development. Through this online pathway, any citizen and expert can share relevant and rational ideas that will help the authority implement them, leading to development.

Sustainable Development by the National Highway Authority of India

With the help of updated technology and rapid innovation, the national highway infrastructure is developing at a fast pace. To promote sustainable and eco-friendly methods, NHAI is using recycled materials like plastic waste and fly ash. They are also encouraging the use of Recycled Asphalt (RAP) and Recycled Aggregates (RA) to contribute to a healthy environment.

Knowledge Sharing Platform for Smooth and Significant Contributions

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • With the establishment of state-of-the-art tunnels, wildlife corridors, modern bridges, and motorways, the national highway infrastructure needs to have active participation in continuous development and advancement to keep pace with the times.

    The platform ‘Knowledge Sharing’ seeks to strengthen the engagement and collaboration of ideas and thoughts among experts and citizens, allowing them to contribute their best practices as a part of the nation-building process.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: June 21, 2023, 14:55 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 14:55 IST
    Read More