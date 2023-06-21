NHAI Launches ‘Knowledge Sharing Platform’ To Share Best Practices For Infrastructure Growth

The National Highway Authority of India has launched a knowledge-sharing platform to encourage the inclusive development of national highways, as mentioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway. The platform is designed to facilitate the sharing of ideas and knowledge by experts and citizens in the fields of road design, safety, construction, environmental sustainability, and other related fields.

This platform will motivate people to share the best ideas and practices from around the globe, which will help in the development of the infrastructure of the National Highways in the country.

Individuals can share their ideas on the NHAI web portal. The ideas can be uploaded to https://ksp.nhai.org/kb/, a web portal designed by NHAI. They can be in the form of detailed video clips, slides prepared as a presentation in PowerPoint, or even shared as PDF files. The information uploaded on the website will be evaluated by NHAI for further implementation.

The online platform is a great source for citizens and experts to share their ideas and practices that will be beneficial to the nation’s development. Through this online pathway, any citizen and expert can share relevant and rational ideas that will help the authority implement them, leading to development.

Sustainable Development by the National Highway Authority of India

With the help of updated technology and rapid innovation, the national highway infrastructure is developing at a fast pace. To promote sustainable and eco-friendly methods, NHAI is using recycled materials like plastic waste and fly ash. They are also encouraging the use of Recycled Asphalt (RAP) and Recycled Aggregates (RA) to contribute to a healthy environment.

Knowledge Sharing Platform for Smooth and Significant Contributions