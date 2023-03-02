Ahead of Holi, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has given relief to commuters travelling via the toll plaza in Dahar village on the Panipat-Rothak National Highway. The revised toll rates have been effective since February 26. Some changes will also be seen at other toll plazas located in Haryana. Along with this, the toll made near the village on Helimandi-Palhawas road has been closed from Wednesday, March 1.

Revised toll rates

For vehicles like jeeps, vans and cars, the one-way toll was Rs 100 and for two-way, it was Rs 155. Now it has been reduced to Rs 60 and Rs 90. Apart from this, NHAI has also lowered toll rates for light commercial vehicles and minibuses. Earlier, it was Rs 160 and Rs 235 for one-way and two-way respectively. Now, it has been reduced to Rs 100 for one and Rs 150 for two-way commuting.

Earlier, buses and trucks used to pay Rs 320 for one way which has now been reduced to Rs 205. For two-way travelling, earlier it was Rs 480 which has now been reduced to Rs 310.

Rates of commercial vehicles with three axles have also been lowered. The one-way and two-way commuters will be now charged Rs 225 and Rs 340 respectively.

Apart from these heavy vehicles like heavy construction machines, JCB and multi-axles will now have to pay Rs 325 for one side and for two-way, they will have to pay Rs 490.

Monthly Toll fee

For regular commuters, the fees are as follows according to the category. Jeep, car and light motor vehicle (LMV) will have to pay Rs 2,045. For minibuses, including LGV-VCV, the price now stands at Rs 3,300. For buses and trucks, it’s Rs 6,910 and three-axle commercial vehicles will have to pay Rs 7,540. The monthly fee for large vehicles and overloaded vehicles is now Rs 10,840 and Rs 13,195 respectively.

