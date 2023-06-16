Meet Nidhi Yadav: Who Left Corporate Job To Build A Rs 200 Crore Fashion Empire

In a world where conformity frequently rules, there are those extraordinary people who reject social expectations and pursue their passions with unyielding tenacity. Nidhi Yadav is one such pioneer; she is an entrepreneur who, in spite of all the hurdles, forayed into the alluring world of fashion, leaving behind a prosperous job in computer engineering.

Nidhi bucked expectations about her profession with her entry into the fashion industry. While employed by Deloitte, she became dissatisfied with the corporate lifestyle and understood that her true calling was elsewhere. Nidhi revealed that during an important presentation, she had never had a desire to go to the office, sparking a transformation that would shape her destiny.



Nidhi made the decision to follow her love of fashion after being encouraged by her seniors at the workplace. To gain the necessary expertise, she enrolled in a one-year course at the prestigious Polimoda Fashion School in Florence, Italy.



Nidhi established Aks in 2014, with the goal of providing affordable modern ethnic clothes for women aged 18 to 35. The firm had its share of hurdles to overcome but eventually made a name for itself in the industry after a small initial investment of Rs 3.5 lakh. Every two weeks, she chose to introduce 20 new styles, which turned out to be a successful strategy.



Over the years, Aks’ revenue increased significantly. From Rs 1.60 crore in 2014 to Rs 8.50 crore in the following year, it increased rapidly to Rs 48 crore by 2018. By the end of 2021, Aks had generated more than Rs 200 crore in income, all without any kind of external financing, reported DNA. Although the most recent earning statistics aren’t known, Nidhi announced her plan to make Rs 500 crore in the financial year 2023–2024.



Nidhi Yadav is an inspiration to everyone because of her transformation from a dissatisfied computer engineer to a successful fashion entrepreneur. In an industry that tends to be dominated by established competitors, Nidhi’s drive and entrepreneurial energy have not only challenged the status quo but also made room for modern ethnic wear that is affordable.