Nikhil Kamath Of Zerodha Makes Philanthropic Pledge To Bill Gates' Campaign

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who often grabs the attention for his witty social media posts, has signed the Giving Pledge and joined several wealthy individuals across the globe and committed to donate 50% of his wealth to charitable causes, including climate change, education and health care.

The Giving Pledge was founded by Warren Buffett, Melinda French Gates, and Bill Gates in 2010. It is a campaign to encourage wealthy individuals and families to commit to giving away at least half of their wealth to philanthropic causes during their lifetimes or in their wills.

Kamath is now the fourth Indian to become a part of this community, after Azim Premji, Former Chairman of Wipro, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon Limited executive chairperson and founder, and Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, Indian Author and billionaire entrepreneur and co-founder of Infosys.

Advertisement

In a statement, Kamath expressed his gratitude as a young philanthropist, who while joining the Giving Pledge. “Despite my age, I am committed to positively impacting the world and believe that the foundation’s mission of creating a more equitable society aligns with my values and aspirations," he mentioned in his statement.

The Giving Pledge recently celebrated its 13th gathering and warmly welcomed Kamath During the event, attendees shared ideas on improving the effectiveness and impact of their philanthropic efforts. The community comprises 241 philanthropists from 29 countries.

The 35-year-old billionaire has been actively involved in the stock markets for nearly two decades. He began working full-time at the age of 17 and has gained expertise in investing, spending a significant amount in both public and private markets.