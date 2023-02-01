Home » Business » Nirmala Sitharaman: Budget Speech Lasts 1 Hour, 25 Minutes: The Longest & Shortest Durations So Far

Nirmala Sitharaman: Budget Speech Lasts 1 Hour, 25 Minutes: The Longest & Shortest Durations So Far

Budget 2023: Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest Budget speech in terms of duration. In the 2020 speech, she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament, in New Delhi, February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth consecutive Budget speech on February 1, 2023. The speech lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes. Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest Budget speech in terms of duration. In the 2020 speech, she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes.

Budget Speech Duration Highlights:

  • Sitharaman, who is India’s first full-time female finance minister, in her maiden Budget speech in 2019, spoke for 2 hours and 17 minutes.
  • Former finance minister Jaswant Singh in his 2003 Budget speech spoke for 2 hours and 13 minutes. (Image: Reuters)
  • Former finance minister Arun Jaitley in his 2014 Budget speech spoke for 2 hours and 10 minutes.
  • In terms of word count, the longest Budget speech was delivered by Manmohan Singh in 1991. The speech had 18,650 words.
  • Arun Jaitley’s 2018 Budget speech had 18,604 words. He has the second most words in the Budget speech.
  • The shortest Budget in terms of words was presented in 1977 by the then finance minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel. The speech consisted of 800 words.
  • The record for the most number of Budgets presented is held by Morarji Desai. In his tenure as finance minister in 1962-69, he delivered 10 Union Budgets.
  • Desai is followed by P Chidambaram with 9 Budgets, Pranab Mukherjee and Yashwant Sinha with 8 Budgets, and Manmohan Singh with 6 Budgets. (Image: Reuters)

