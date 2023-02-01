Nirmala Sitharaman: Budget Speech Lasts 1 Hour, 25 Minutes: The Longest & Shortest Durations So Far

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth consecutive Budget speech on February 1, 2023. The speech lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes. Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest Budget speech in terms of duration. In the 2020 speech, she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes.

Budget Speech Duration Highlights:

Sitharaman, who is India’s first full-time female finance minister, in her maiden Budget speech in 2019, spoke for 2 hours and 17 minutes.

Former finance minister Jaswant Singh in his 2003 Budget speech spoke for 2 hours and 13 minutes. (Image: Reuters)

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley in his 2014 Budget speech spoke for 2 hours and 10 minutes.

In terms of word count, the longest Budget speech was delivered by Manmohan Singh in 1991. The speech had 18,650 words.

Arun Jaitley’s 2018 Budget speech had 18,604 words. He has the second most words in the Budget speech.

The shortest Budget in terms of words was presented in 1977 by the then finance minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel. The speech consisted of 800 words.

The record for the most number of Budgets presented is held by Morarji Desai. In his tenure as finance minister in 1962-69, he delivered 10 Union Budgets.

Desai is followed by P Chidambaram with 9 Budgets, Pranab Mukherjee and Yashwant Sinha with 8 Budgets, and Manmohan Singh with 6 Budgets. (Image: Reuters)

