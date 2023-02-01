Nirmala Sitharaman: Budget Speech Lasts 1 Hour, 25 Minutes: The Longest & Shortest Durations So Far

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth consecutive Budget speech on February 1, 2023. The speech lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes. Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest Budget speech in terms of duration. In the 2020 speech, she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes.
Budget Speech Duration Highlights:
- Sitharaman, who is India’s first full-time female finance minister, in her maiden Budget speech in 2019, spoke for 2 hours and 17 minutes.
- Former finance minister Jaswant Singh in his 2003 Budget speech spoke for 2 hours and 13 minutes. (Image: Reuters)
- Former finance minister Arun Jaitley in his 2014 Budget speech spoke for 2 hours and 10 minutes.
- In terms of word count, the longest Budget speech was delivered by Manmohan Singh in 1991. The speech had 18,650 words.
- Arun Jaitley’s 2018 Budget speech had 18,604 words. He has the second most words in the Budget speech.
- The shortest Budget in terms of words was presented in 1977 by the then finance minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel. The speech consisted of 800 words.
- The record for the most number of Budgets presented is held by Morarji Desai. In his tenure as finance minister in 1962-69, he delivered 10 Union Budgets.
- Desai is followed by P Chidambaram with 9 Budgets, Pranab Mukherjee and Yashwant Sinha with 8 Budgets, and Manmohan Singh with 6 Budgets. (Image: Reuters)
