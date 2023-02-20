Home » Business » NITI Aayog Gets New CEO As Parameswaran Iyer Appointed World Bank Executive Director

NITI Aayog Gets New CEO As Parameswaran Iyer Appointed World Bank Executive Director

Former IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam was on Monday appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 19:26 IST

Delhi, India

BVR Subrahmanyam is the new CEO of NITI Aayog. (Image: ANI)
Former IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam was on Monday appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog replacing Parameswaran Iyer, who has been named as the Executive Director of World Bank.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam’s appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Iyer, who was working as Niti Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years, it said.

Iyer will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana, the order said.

first published: February 20, 2023, 19:26 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 19:26 IST
