Trends :SensexIndia GDP Q4Bank Holidays JuneGold Price IndiaBank FD Rate
Home » Business » NMDC Slashes Iron Ore Lump Rate by Rs 300/Tonne; Fines Rs 450 Per Tonne

NMDC Slashes Iron Ore Lump Rate by Rs 300/Tonne; Fines Rs 450 Per Tonne

NMDC has fixed the price of lump ore at Rs 3,900 per tonne and fines at Rs 3,560 a tonne

Advertisement

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 18:20 IST

New Delhi, India

This price cut has brought NMDC iron ore prices to a 6-month low.
This price cut has brought NMDC iron ore prices to a 6-month low.

State-owned NMDC on Tuesday said it has slashed iron ore lump and its fines rates by Rs 300 and Rs 450 per tonne, respectively. It has fixed the price of lump ore at Rs 3,900 per tonne and fines at Rs 3,560 a tonne, the country’s largest iron ore miner said in a regulatory filing.

Lump ores or high-grade iron ores contain 65.53 per cent Fe (iron), while fines are inferior-grade ores with 64 per cent and less iron content. In the last price revision announced on April 29, NMDC fixed the rate of the lump at Rs 4,200 per tonne and that of fines at Rs 4,010 a tonne.

The prices are effective from May 29 and exclude royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, the company said.

According to research firm SteelMint, “This price cut has brought NMDC iron ore prices to a 6-month low. The reduction is attributed largely to falling steel prices, which is a result of a weak global market. However, in the domestic market steel prices are higher compared to global prices. A price correction in the local market is expected soon".

Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel, and any movement in its prices has a direct impact on rates of steel, an alloy widely used in segments such as construction, infrastructure, automobile and railways.

Hyderabad-based NMDC (formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation) under the Ministry of Steel contributes around 17-20 per cent to India’s total iron ore production.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: May 30, 2023, 18:20 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 18:20 IST
    Read More