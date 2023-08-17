No More Change Hassles: Noida Metro Enables UPI Payments At All Stations

Passengers not having change money for purchasing tickets on Noida Metro can now avoid hassle by using the UPI payment facility across all the stations of the rail network.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Managing Director Lokesh M inaugurated the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment facility at the Sector 51 metro station on Thursday.

“The UPI facility for purchasing tickets from counters is now functional at all stations of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro corridor," an official of the NMRC said.