Trends :SensexStocks to WatchGold Prices IndiaFDIncome Tax
Home » Business » No More Change Hassles: Noida Metro Enables UPI Payments At All Stations

No More Change Hassles: Noida Metro Enables UPI Payments At All Stations

Passengers on Noida Metro can now avoid hassle by using the UPI payment facility across all the stations of the rail network.

Advertisement

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 14:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Noida Metro Sector 51 Station (File Photo: NMRC)
Noida Metro Sector 51 Station (File Photo: NMRC)

Passengers not having change money for purchasing tickets on Noida Metro can now avoid hassle by using the UPI payment facility across all the stations of the rail network.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Managing Director Lokesh M inaugurated the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment facility at the Sector 51 metro station on Thursday.

“The UPI facility for purchasing tickets from counters is now functional at all stations of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro corridor," an official of the NMRC said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The use of cash, credit and debit cards for purchasing tickets at the counter or the NMRC smart card at the customer care centre at stations will continue as usual, the official added.

    Built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 17, 2023, 14:05 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 14:05 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App