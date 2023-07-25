No Plan To Extend Deadline For Exchange Of Rs 2,000 Notes: Finance Ministry

In May 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, and citizens were given the time until September 30 to return the notes. Speculations arose about the possibility of an extension to the deadline.

NCP leader Supriya Sule and 14 other MPs raised questions to the Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, regarding the demonetisation of money. The query was whether the government was planning to demonetise other high-denomination currency notes to combat black money. They also sought details of such plans and the measures taken to curb black money and fake currency.

Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, clarified that the government has no intentions to demonetise other high-denomination currencies. Furthermore, there are no plans to extend the deadline for the exchange of the Rs 2,000 notes, the Minister of State for Finance added.

Earlier, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had hinted at the possibility of extending the deadline, but he later clarified that they anticipated a substantial portion of the notes to be returned by September. He advised the public not to rush to the bank and stated that the legal tender status would continue. For those residing overseas, he assured them that their difficulties would be taken into consideration during the process.