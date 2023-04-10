No Plans To Increase Rates: GCMMF MD Jayen Mehta On Amul Milk Price Hikes

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF) which sells dairy products under the Amul brand is expecting 20 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal to around Rs 66,000 crore on rising demands, stated Managing Director Jayen Mehta. According to PTI, the GCMMF registered a turnover of Rs 55,005 crore in 2022-23, an 18.5 per cent rise from the previous year.

Speaking with the news agency, Mehta shared that it had clocked a strong growth in revenue last fiscal, as demand for branded dairy products increased post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Mehta also stated that they expect the sales momentum to continue across their products as the demand is shifting from unorganised to organised players in the sector. He also mentioned that the federation is focusing on growing organic food and edible oil businesses which are currently very small. When asked about the milk prices, the GCMMF MD said, “We have no plans to increase rates as of now."

Advertisement

He also added that last year’s input cost increased by 15 per cent, forcing the cooperative to hike retail prices to some extent. Due to COVID-19, GCMMF did not hike prices in 2020 and 2021 but the rates were raised a few times last year, Mehta stated.

GCMMF passes on around 80 per cent of retail prices to dairy farmers. Mehta said that the procurement of milk has increased in March and will grow this month as well. The farmers are also receiving good prices and the supply of milk is also improving. The flush season will also be around the corner in South India which will also boost supply.

The MD also noted that the demand rose sharply post-COVID and it would continue, although the pace of growth should moderate this year on base effect and the demand and supply would remain balanced shortly.

In the last fiscal, GCMMF reported 21 per cent growth in fresh products, which contributes 50 per cent to its turnover and the ice cream range rose by 41 per cent.

Advertisement

At present, GCMMF has 98 milk processing plants pan-India with an installed capacity of 470 lakh litres per day. It collects an average of 270 lakh litres per day. MD also added that the federation will expand capacity by 30-40 lakh litres per day in the coming two years.

Read all the Latest Business News here