Greater Noida Authority Approves Registry of 1,139 Flats, These Projects Are Included

Soon, 1,139 home buyers from three builder projects in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, will finally receive ownership rights as the Greater Noida Authority has granted permission for the registration of these flats.

“On Monday, CEO of Greater Noida Authority, N G Ravi Kumar handed over the authorisation letter to the representatives of the builders. He instructed them to begin the registration process for the buyers’ flats without delay," news agency PTI reported citing an official statement said.

The three builders concerned are Samriddhi, Coco County, and Prosper, and have already deposited the required funds, leading to the issuance of the occupancy certificates and the permission for the registration of the 1,139 flats.

Authority’s officer on special duty, Soumya Srivastava said among the 1,139 flats, there are 216 flats from Samriddhi, 571 from Coco County, and 352 from Prosper group housing projects.

Kumar has emphasised the need for expediting the registration process for the flats in the buyers’ names, the statement read.